Kremlin open to talks on European troops in Ukraine

The Kremlin stated on Wednesday that Russia’s position on the deployment of European troops in Ukraine under a potential U.S.-brokered peace plan is well known, but discussions on the matter remain possible.

According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Russia opposes foreign military contingents on Ukrainian soil, yet the topic is still open for dialogue. The U.S. has proposed that Ukraine receive security guarantees from the West, with a Europe-led force operating in western Ukraine, away from front lines, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Peskov added that U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff is not expected in Moscow this week and that Russia awaits updates from Washington on negotiations with Kyiv.

