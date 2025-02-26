Kremlin: Putin-Trump meeting expected, no new details yet

"There are no clarifications regarding the personal meeting at this time. However, it is understood that it should take place and be thoroughly prepared. This understanding is shared by both presidents," Kremlin spokesman Peskov stated, News.Az reports, citing Russian media.

The Kremlin spokesman emphasized that "there is currently a step-by-step implementation of the agreements reached by both heads of state and the high-level delegation during the talks in Riyadh." He added that discussions were being organized at the expert level through the foreign ministries, which would continue thereafter.

"This process will lead to the preparation of a summit meeting," Peskov concluded.