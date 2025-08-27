Kremlin rejects European security proposals for Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Kremlin said Wednesday it opposes European proposals on security guarantees for Ukraine, warning it will not accept the presence of NATO troops on Ukrainian territory. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov argued that NATO’s expansion was among the root causes of the war.

Peskov praised U.S. President Donald Trump’s peace efforts as “very important,” expressing hope that talks would continue after this month’s Trump-Putin summit in Alaska, which he described as “substantive, constructive and useful.” Trump has ruled out sending U.S. ground troops to Ukraine but left open options for air and intelligence support.

While Kyiv’s allies push for guarantees against future Russian attacks, Moscow insists it should be one of Ukraine’s security guarantors — a proposal Ukraine rejects as giving Russia a veto over foreign military aid. Peskov confirmed Russian and Ukrainian negotiators remain in contact, though no date is set for the next round of talks.

News.Az