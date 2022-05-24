Kremlin: Russia has not yet invited to food summit to co-organized by EU, Egypt
Russia has not yet received an invitation to the food summit to be held jointly by the EU and Egypt in June, a Kremlin spokesman told journalists on Tuesday, News.Az reports citing Russian media.
"I don’t know if we have the invitation," Dmitry Peskov said.
The spokesman noted that Russia is a very large player in the international grain and food market, as well as a major supplier to a number of countries.