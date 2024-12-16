Kremlin says it's too early to discuss deploying peacekeepers to Ukraine

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated it is premature to consider the deployment of peacekeepers to Ukraine, citing Kyiv's refusal to engage in negotiations.

"Ukraine is still unwilling to engage in any form of talks. Moreover, Volodymyr Zelensky issued a decree preventing himself from holding talks," he said, News.az reports, citing Russian media.

"As for the rest of it, specifically the deployment of peacekeepers, it is too early to discuss it," Peskov added.According to the Russian presidential spokesperson, talks on Ukraine could resume based on the Istanbul accords. "Under these circumstances, we continue our special military operation. There are currently no plans for talks," he noted. "However, [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin has repeatedly stated that this is the basis on which negotiations could restart," Peskov added.He pointed out that it was Ukraine that had pulled out of the Istanbul talks.

