Kremlin says Moscow-Baku ties going through tough times

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that relations between Moscow and Baku have a solid foundation but are currently going through a difficult period.

"A solid basis indeed exists — the countries share common interests, and mutually beneficial cooperation based on mutual respect is in place. But sometimes the countries' relations face tough moments. Now is one of them," the Kremlin spokesman said, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

"We hope that this period will end," Peskov emphasized, adding that "cooperation between the two countries is of mutual benefit."

News.Az