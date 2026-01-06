Kristen Stewart eyes ‘Twilight’ remake as director

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kristen Stewart, who recently directed her first film The Chronology of Water, is interested in remaking the Twilight franchise—but this time as director, not star.

She told Entertainment Tonight she would love to revisit the series with a bigger budget and full creative support, saying, “I’m committed,” News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Stewart starred as Bella Swan in the original films, which included Robert Pattinson as Edward Cullen and Taylor Lautner as Jacob Black. She praised the original directors but expressed excitement at the idea of reimagining the story with a fresh vision.

