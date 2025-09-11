Kuwait says Israeli strike on Doha breaches Qatar’s sovereignty

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel’s attack on Dohais not only a clear act of aggression against Qatar, but a violation of its sovereignty, said Abdullah al-Yahya, Foreign Affairs Minister of Kuwait, the current chairman of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Persian Gulf (GCC).

"The Israeli strike on Doha is a blatant act of aggression and violation of Qatar's sovereignty," he told a plenary session of the Russia-GCC Strategic Dialogue, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

"Aggression against one Council country is aggression against all GCC member states." This strike, al-Yahya added, "increases tensions in the region and disrupts Qatar's efforts to stabilize the situation in the Middle East."

