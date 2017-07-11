Kuwaiti airlines to restore flights to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kuwaiti Wataniya Airways restoring flights to Azerbaijan.

Report informs citing the KUNA agency that the airline is preparing to carry out its flights to Tbilisi (Georgia) and Sarajevo (Bosnia and Herzegovina) this week, including Azerbaijan.

Notably, the first flight will take place on July 11 to Tbilisi.

Report was informed in Heydar Aliyev International Airport, flights to Baku will start from July 12. So, the plane will arrive in Baku at 15:40 and fly from Baku at 16:25 local time.

Next flights will be carried out on July 15 (13:20/14:15) or on 19 (12:10/12:55). The flight duration will last 2 hours.

Notably, cost of the Baku-Kuwait round-trip airfare ("economy" class) is about $ 450 (766 AZN).

Notably, Wataniya Airways had to stop flights since 2011 due to deteriorating financial situation and political instability in the Middle East.

