Kyiv trying to create a "dirty bomb" - Medvedev
Ukraine and Russia at war
Statements about Ukraine creating nuclear weapons have a certain basis, the conclusion suggests itself that Kyiv is trying to create a "dirty bomb", said Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, News.Az reports citing Interfax.
As he wrote in his Telegram channel on Friday, Kyiv "has all the capabilities for this: raw materials, technology, specialists".
"And any Soviet-era laboratory will do for making a low-power charge. The clock is ticking," Medvedev noted.
