Kyle Anderson returns to Timberwolves for playoff push

Anderson, 32, will sign with Minnesota after securing a buyout from the Memphis Grizzlies, a source confirmed. He could be available as soon as Sunday’s game in Denver, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

A key contributor during his two previous seasons with the Wolves (2022–24), Anderson played an important role in the team’s 2024 run to the Western Conference Finals. Known for his high basketball IQ, versatility, and leadership, his impact often extended beyond the stat sheet.

During his Minnesota stint, Anderson averaged 7.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game. In the 2022–23 season, he started 46 games and helped stabilize the team amid roster adjustments and injuries. Though an eye injury affected his shooting in his second season, he remained a steady defensive and playmaking presence.

After leaving Minnesota in free agency in 2024, Anderson signed a three-year, $27 million deal and was later involved in multiple trades before landing in Memphis. Now, he returns to a Wolves team looking to solidify its rotation ahead of the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Wolves guard Anthony Edwards was fined $25,000 by the NBA for throwing the game ball into the stands at halftime during Tuesday’s win in Portland. The league said the ball was thrown “with force” and struck an arena worker.

Edwards is earning $45.6 million this season and was fined a total of $420,000 last year, largely for postgame comments.

With Anderson back in the fold and the postseason approaching, Minnesota appears focused on experience and depth as it gears up for another playoff push.