Kyrgyz president concludes his state visit to Azerbaijan

President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov completed his state visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan on April 25, News.Az reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Kyrgyz President at Fuzuli International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President Sadyr Zhaparov was seen off by Azerbaijan`s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov, Special Representative of the President Emin Huseynov and other officials.

News.Az