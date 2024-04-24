Yandex metrika counter

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov pays tribute to Azerbaijani martyrs

President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov has today visited the Alley of Martyrs in Baku, News.Az reports. 

President Sadyr Zhaparov commemorated Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country’s independence and territorial integrity. The Kyrgyz President laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

President Sadyr Zhaparov then enjoyed a panoramic view of Baku as he was informed about the history of the Alley of Martyrs and the redevelopment works carried out in the city.

