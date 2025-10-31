Kyrgyzstan finalizes candidate nominations for parliamentary elections

+ ↺ − 16 px

The nomination process for Kyrgyzstan’s parliamentary elections has officially concluded, marking a key milestone ahead of the November 30 vote.

According to the Central Commission on Elections and Referenda (CEC), a total of 589 candidates — 365 men and 224 women — submitted applications to contest seats in the Jogorku Kenesh, News.Az reports, citing Kyrgyz media.

Candidates are required to file a full set of documents by November 2, with registration scheduled to run until November 9. The official election campaign will begin on November 10.

For Kyrgyz citizens living abroad, 97 overseas polling stations will operate in 34 countries.

On October 30, all polling stations across Kyrgyzstan began testing a new voting system, which had previously been trialed on October 10 and 20.

The CEC earlier announced that 29 international observers have been accredited to monitor the parliamentary elections. Meanwhile, the Kyrk Uuz political party has dropped out of the snap race.

The upcoming elections follow the self-dissolution of the Jogorku Kenesh on September 25, 2025, and a decree signed by President Sadyr Japarov on September 30 setting the November 30 date for the vote.

As of October 1, Kyrgyzstan had 4.29 million registered voters. The number of polling stations abroad is expected to reach 100.

News.Az