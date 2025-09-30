Kyrgyzstan set to hold early parliamentary elections on Nov. 30

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov has officially scheduled early elections for the country’s parliament, the Jogorku Kenesh, to take place on November 30, according to a decree posted on the presidential website on Tuesday.

Under the decree, the Central Commission for Elections and Referenda has been tasked with organizing the vote in accordance with national legislation, including provisions for remote voting, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed to allocate funds, ensure public order, safeguard citizens' rights and freedoms, and update the Unified State Population Register system to ensure accurate voter lists.

The Prosecutor General's Office has also been directed to ensure compliance with the Constitution and laws of Kyrgyzstan during the preparation and conduct of the elections.

The arrangements follow the parliament's decision on Sept. 25 to dissolve itself, after 32 deputies proposed the step to avoid holding parliamentary and presidential elections within a short interval.

The Jogorku Kenesh is a unicameral legislature of 90 members with a five-year term. Under the original schedule, the parliamentary election was set for November 2026 and the presidential election for January 2027.

Despite the self-dissolution, current deputies will retain their powers until a new parliament is elected, and extraordinary sessions may still be convened if necessary, said Parliament Speaker Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu.

