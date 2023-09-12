Kyrgyzstan once again expresses support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan - MFA

The Kyrgyz Republic once again expresses support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan said, News.az reports.

“Strongly advocating the inviolability of internationally recognized borders, the Kyrgyz Republic calls for the settlement of all issues through political and diplomatic means in accordance with the UN Charter and the fundamental principles and norms of international law”, the MFA statement reads.

Meanwhile, Armenian separatists held the so-called "presidential elections" in Azerbaijan's Karabakh on September 9.

Earlier, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry called on the international community to strongly condemn the so-called "elections".

As noted in the statement of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, the holding of the so-called "elections" once again clearly shows that Armenia and the puppet regime created by it, which has taken steps to preserve the status quo and continue its occupation policy, are not really interested in the peace process, on the contrary, have taken the path of provocations and escalating the situation.

News.Az