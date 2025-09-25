Kyrgyzstan Parliament approves snap November elections

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kyrgyzstan’s parliament voted on Thursday to dissolve the legislature and hold snap parliamentary elections on November 30, nearly three years ahead of schedule. The move, analysts say, is likely aimed at consolidating President Sadyr Japarov’s power ahead of the next presidential elections, set for January 2027.

Lawmakers justified the early vote by citing the financial and logistical challenges of holding parliamentary and presidential elections close together in Kyrgyzstan, a relatively poor country heavily reliant on remittances from migrant workers in Russia. Parliament is already dominated by parties loyal to Japarov, a nationalist and populist who came to power in 2020 amid mass protests over alleged election fraud, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Since taking office, Japarov has moved to centralize control, curbing media freedoms, shutting independent outlets, jailing journalists, and imposing tighter internet regulations. Despite these measures, strong economic growth has helped maintain his popularity.

Temur Umarov, a Central Asia expert at the Carnegie Center in Berlin, described the snap elections as part of Japarov’s broader strategy to strengthen his political control and consolidate the country’s governance structure ahead of his re-election campaign.

Kyrgyzstan, a predominantly Muslim nation, has maintained diplomatic ties with Russia, hosting Russian military bases, while facing criticism and sanctions from some Western countries, including the U.S. and the UK, over alleged sanctions-busting activities by local banks.

