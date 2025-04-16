Kyrgyzstan set to hold presidential election in late 2027

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Kyrgyz parliament scheduled the next presidential election for late January 2027 at a meeting on Wednesday.

Amendments to the constitutional law on elections of the president of the Kyrgyz Republic and Supreme Council members regarding the election date passed in three readings, News.Az reports, citing Interfax.

By law, the next presidential election is held on the third Sunday of October the year when the presidential term expires and the parliament announces the election at least four months before the voting date, Kyrgyz Central Elections Commission Chairman Tynchtyk Shainazarov said.

"If the election is held within that period, the six-year term of the incumbent president will be disrupted, given the early presidential election of January 10, 2021. Therefore, it is proposed that the next election be held on the fourth Sunday and be declared four months before the voting date. In simple words, we propose scheduling the presidential election for January 24, 2027," Shainazarov said.

The Kyrgyz presidential administration proposed earlier that the presidential election be scheduled for the fourth Sunday of January.

A citizen of Kyrgyzstan, who has no citizenship of another country, is at least 35 years old on the voting date, is fluent in the state language and lives in Kyrgyzstan for at least 15 years, qualifies for being elected president of Kyrgyzstan.

