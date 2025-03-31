Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan sign border junction deal

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Monday, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan signed an agreement concerning the junction point of their state borders.

The signing of the agreement took place following a trilateral summit between Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in the Tajik city of Khujand, an Uzbek presidency statement said, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

According to the statement, the trilateral deal, as well as an agreement between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on the state border, will “serve to ensure the goals of stability and sustainable development, increasing the international authority of the entire region.”

It further said that the stele erected at the junction of the trilateral border will become a "new symbol of the strengthening relations of good-neighborliness, trust and strategic partnership of the fraternal countries."

