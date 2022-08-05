Kyrgyzstan's MFA condemns the attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Great Britain

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic issued a statement on condemning the attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Great Britain, News.az reports.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic strongly condemns the attack on the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Great Britain on August 4, 2022, and the act of vandalism committed against its property. We call for a comprehensive and objective investigation of the incident, and to bring the culprits to justice," the statement said.

News.Az