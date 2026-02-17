LA 2028 Olympics set to deliver AI-powered experience

The vision builds on innovations seen at the Milano-Cortina Winter Games, where First-Person View drones followed athletes at high speed, creating new broadcast angles and enhancing viewer engagement, News.Az reports, citing Olympic Broadcasting Services (OBS).

OBS said AI will play a major role in the LA Games, potentially allowing viewers to interact with coverage in real time, such as replaying moments instantly, accessing performance data, or comparing performances with past Olympic records.

Broadcasters are already using large-scale production technology, with more than 1,300 cameras and 1,800 microphones used at recent Games to capture action from multiple perspectives.

Organizers also plan to expand the use of celebrities and entertainment content to attract wider audiences beyond traditional sports fans. Officials say the goal is to combine sport, technology, and entertainment to keep the Olympics among the world’s biggest global events.