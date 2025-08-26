LA28 Olympics branded as ‘no-build’ and ‘transit first’ in sustainability plan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Organizers of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic and Paralympic Games have unveiled their Impact and Sustainability Plan, pledging to stage a “no-build, transit-first” Games that relies on existing venues, clean energy, and expanded public transit instead of new construction.

Mayor Karen Bass said the plan is designed to reduce the Games’ carbon footprint while benefiting Angelenos long after the event. “We are uplifting local jobs, investing in small businesses, and using existing venues to create a sustainable legacy,” she said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The plan outlines initiatives such as the Resilient by Nature program to address wildfire resilience, ocean protection, and cooling solutions. A Community Resilience Fund will launch in 2026 to provide grants for local environmental nonprofits, while organizers also plan to promote reusable materials, refillable water bottles, and free hydration stations at venues.

Small businesses will be supported through a local supplier program aimed at preparing them for Olympic contracts. In addition, up to $160 million will be invested in youth sports through the PlayLA initiative, which aims for 2 million enrollments by 2028.

“This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to uplift our communities and lead by example,” said LA28 CEO Reynold Hoover.

Business and civic leaders, including the Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce, praised the strategy as a model for sustainable mega-events that also strengthens the local economy.

News.Az