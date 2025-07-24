Peter Rice tapped to lead 2028 LA Olympics and Paralympics opening and closing ceremonies

+ ↺ − 16 px

Peter Rice, the former chairman of Walt Disney Television and head of 21st Century Fox, has been appointed to lead the opening and closing ceremonies for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic and Paralympic Games, organizers announced Wednesday.

In his new role as Head of Ceremonies and Content for LA28, Rice will oversee the creative vision and production for both ceremonies—helping to shape what will be a global showcase for Los Angeles, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Olympic Games will run from July 14 to 30, 2028, while the Paralympic Games will follow from August 15 to 27.

“Peter is one of the rare individuals whose expertise seamlessly combines creativity, operational insight, and production excellence,” said Casey Wasserman, LA28 president and chairperson. “He’s the perfect asset to reimagine the delivery of these iconic ceremonies for the digital age, while leaving a legacy well beyond the Games.”

The Olympic Opening Ceremony will take place on July 14 at 8 p.m. ET, with events hosted at both the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. The Closing Ceremony is scheduled for July 30 at 9 p.m. ET at the Coliseum.

Rice expressed his excitement about the opportunity:

“I look forward to delivering ceremonies that honor the legacy of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and celebrate the cutting-edge future of the 2028 Stadium,” he said. “These venues have hosted some of the most legendary moments in sports history, and I’m thrilled to deliver a powerful artistic experience that adds a new chapter to LA’s Olympic and Paralympic story.”

Rice, a British-American media executive, began his career at 20th Century Fox in 1989. He rose through the ranks to become President of 21st Century Fox in 2017. After Disney acquired the company, Rice was named Chairman of Walt Disney Television and later served as Chairman of General Entertainment for The Walt Disney Company.

His decades of experience at the intersection of entertainment, broadcasting, and live production are expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the global narrative of LA28’s ceremonies.

News.Az