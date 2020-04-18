Labor Minister: Citizens to receive 190 manats by end of first week of May

+ ↺ − 16 px

We’ll try to ensure that at the end of this month or the beginning of May each of 600,000 people can receive financial aid of 190 manats.

ABC.AZ reports that the relevant statement was made by Minister of Labor & Social Protection Sahil Babayev.

The minister also touched upon the way citizens receive finances. Babayev noted that the density of citizens can be observed at banks and post offices on the days when the payment is available on their accounts: "So, we tried to settle this with the relevant state organization. Today, the main burden has fallen on post offices. At the latest, by the end of the first week of May, all funds will be sent to citizens. The work will go faster if most of the second payment is made by transfer."

News.Az

