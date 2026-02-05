Monterrey face Xelajú MC in CONCACAF clash

The encounter was played at the Estadio Mario Camposeco, where Xelajú MC aimed to capitalize on home support against one of Liga MX’s most consistent sides, News.Az reports.

Monterrey, known for their strong continental record, approached the match with a focus on control and efficiency.

Xelajú MC, one of Guatemala’s most decorated domestic clubs, sought to impose a physical and disciplined style of play, while Monterrey relied on technical quality and tactical organization to manage the tempo of the game. The fixture formed part of the broader CONCACAF Champions Cup schedule, a tournament that regularly pits Central American teams against higher ranked North American opposition.

The result and performance from both sides are expected to have implications for squad rotation and tactical planning as the competition progresses, with Monterrey aiming to advance deep into the tournament and Xelajú MC looking to gain valuable experience at continental level.