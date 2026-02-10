Yandex metrika counter

Lamiya Valiyeva sets new Azerbaijan 200m record
Azerbaijani athlete Lamiya Valiyeva has set a new national record in the women’s 200 meters during the 42nd Azerbaijan Indoor Athletics Championship, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Valiyeva finished the race with a time of 24.64 seconds, establishing a new national best result in the indoor category among senior athletes.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

honor Patriotic War martyrs

