Lamiya Valiyeva sets new Azerbaijan 200m record
Photo: AZERTAC
Azerbaijani athlete Lamiya Valiyeva has set a new national record in the women’s 200 meters during the 42nd Azerbaijan Indoor Athletics Championship, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.
Valiyeva finished the race with a time of 24.64 seconds, establishing a new national best result in the indoor category among senior athletes.
By Aysel Mammadzada