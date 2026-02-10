Thunder beat Lakers 119–110 as Jalen Williams scores 23

Reigning league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and current NBA scoring leader Luka Doncic both sat out because of injuries, leaving the supporting casts to battle in a physical, Thunder-style game that featured 52 combined free throws, News.Az reports, citing AP.

LeBron James scored 14 of his 22 points in the second half for the Lakers, whose three-game winning streak ended with another ineffective defensive performance.

Jalen Williams, sidelined previously with a hamstring strain, and Jaylin Williams both hit key jumpers as the Thunder broke open a close contest down the stretch. Chet Holmgren added a crucial put-back dunk with 1:17 remaining for the NBA-leading Thunder, who had lost three of their previous five games.

Isaiah Joe scored 19 points and Alex Caruso added 17 off the bench for Oklahoma City. Holmgren finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

For Los Angeles, Marcus Smart scored 19 points and Austin Reaves had 16 while playing under a minutes restriction, as the Lakers slipped to a modest 14–9 record at home.

Jared McCain scored on his first two possessions and finished with seven points in his second game with the Thunder, who acquired the guard from Philadelphia 76ers via trade last week.

Gilgeous-Alexander’s abdominal injury will sideline him through the NBA All-Star Game this weekend in Inglewood. The Lakers have not yet determined how long they will be without Doncic, who missed his second straight game because of a mild hamstring strain.

Up next:

Thunder: at Phoenix Suns on Wednesday.

Lakers: host San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday.