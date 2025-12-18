Civilian injured as tractor hits landmine in Azerbaijan's Aghdam

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 43-year-old man was injured after his tractor struck an anti-tank landmine in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district.

The incident occurred at around 22:00 (GMT+4) on December 17 in the village of Chamanli in the liberated Aghdam district, according to a joint statement by the Interior Ministry, the Prosecutor General’s Office and the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), News.Az reports.

The statement said that Gadir Mammadov, a resident of Sarijali, was injured when an anti-tank landmine exploded as he was ploughing land with a tractor in an area along the former line of contact that has not yet been cleared of landmines.

The injured man was promptly hospitalised.

The district prosecutor’s office has launched an investigation into the incident.

Azerbaijani authorities once again urged citizens to strictly observe safety rules, heed mine danger warning signs, avoid entering unfamiliar areas, and refrain from interfering in zones where fencing and clearance activities are under way.

News.Az