Landmine explosion in Azerbaijan injures 4 people

A landmine explosion occurred in the village of Gizilhajili, Gazakh district in Azerbaijan, The General Prosecutor's Office, State Border Service and Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) released information, News.az reports.

As a result of the incident, warrant officer Khayal Ahadli Edinagulu, a serviceman of the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Afiq Mehdizada Mushvig, an employee of the Mine Action Agency (ANAMA), were injured in the leg due to an anti-personnel mine explosion while performing their duties during mine clearance operations.Employees of the Agency, Elchin Alakbarov Ilham and Yavar Mirzayev Garay sustained shrapnel injuries.The injured persons were immediately taken to the hospital with first aid. There is no danger to their lives.At present, the Shamkir military and Gazakh District Prosecutor's Office employees are examining the scene with the participation of the prosecutor-criminologist and other necessary procedural actions are being carried out.The fact is being investigated by the prosecutor's office.

News.Az