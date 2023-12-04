Landmine explosions killed 65 people in Azerbaijan after the Patriotic War

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Since November 10, 2020, 65 people have died as a result of a mine explosion," said Sabina Aliyeva, the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, during her speech at the roundtable on "Protection of persons with disabilities and landmine victims in Azerbaijan".

She noted that the majority of dead were civilians: “272 people received various degrees of injuries as a result of the mine explosions. In total, 3416 people, including 357 children and 38 women have been registered as mine victims since 1991.”

News.Az