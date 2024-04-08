Landmine threat in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh, Eastern Zangezur regions decelerates economic revival - deputy minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

The existing landmine threat in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur regions threatens human lives and slows down the process of economic revival in these territories, the country’s Deputy Minister of Economy, Sahib Mammadov, said on Monday.

He made the remarks while speaking at a meeting of the Joint Government-UN Steering Committee on the implementation of the 'United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework 2021-2025', News.Az reports.

Mammadov noted that landmines negatively affect the environment of the region in general.

“It is no coincidence that the President of Azerbaijan put forward an initiative for demining action to be included in the UN 2030 agenda as the 18th Sustainable Development Goal. The upcoming COP29 can serve as an important platform for promoting the Azerbaijan-initiated 18th National SDG project for the international community,” he added.

