Landslide kills at least four in central Afghanistan

Provincial police spokesperson Abdul Fatah Faiz said on Saturday that the incident took place in Shukhi village, located outside the provincial capital, Mahmud-e-Raqi, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

He did not provide additional details regarding the victims or the circumstances surrounding the disaster.

Afghanistan frequently experiences natural disasters, particularly in rural areas where most homes are constructed from mud and other basic materials. Such structures are especially vulnerable to landslides, heavy rainfall and snowfall, which at times lead to fatalities and significant property damage.