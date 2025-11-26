LAPD searches for suspects in burglary at home linked to Benny Blanco’s mother

Los Angeles police are searching for three suspects after a burglary at a Studio City home believed to belong to the mother of music producer Benny Blanco.

LAPD confirmed the break-in, which occurred Monday night, but did not identify the resident. Property records and neighbors told KABC that the home is occupied by Blanco’s mother, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

Police said they received a call around 9:15 p.m. reporting a burglary in progress. According to the caller, three men shattered a sliding glass door to enter the home. The suspects fled before officers arrived.

The intruders ransacked the property and stole items, though authorities have not yet determined what was taken.

A stringer at the scene told KABC the victim hid in an upstairs bathroom while speaking with police during the break-in. Detectives are continuing their investigation.

Some neighbors said they were unaware that Blanco’s mother — who is also Selena Gomez’s mother-in-law — lived at the residence. Others noted that the house has been targeted before and that burglaries have become increasingly common in the neighborhood.

“Do I feel safe? Much less so than when we moved here 27 years ago,” one neighbor told KABC. “Now, not so much. We check our locks, make sure the alarm’s on. It’s a much different life.”

Police are urging anyone with information to contact the LAPD’s North Hollywood station.

News.Az