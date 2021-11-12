Large school will be built in Fuzuli district at expense of Uzbekistan - President Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

A large school will be built in the Fuzuli district at the expense of Uzbekistan, said Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at the VIII Summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking States.

" I would like to express my deep gratitude to Shavkat Miromonovich Mirziyoyev. On his initiative, a large school will be built in the Fuzuli district at the expense of Uzbekistan. The school project was presented to us, and this is yet another step of solidarity, friendship and brotherhood, and the people of Azerbaijan appreciate it very much," the head of state said.

News.Az

