Latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine war: September 19-21, 2024

From September 19 to 21, 2024, the Russian-Ukrainian war witnessed significant developments impacting military operations, international diplomatic efforts, and economic support for Ukraine. Both sides continue intense fighting with heavy losses, while the international community increases its military and economic backing of Ukraine.

Amid the ongoing conflict , Ukrainian forces made modest gains near Sudzha and in the western part of their salient in Russia’s Kursk region. These operations led to the capture of territories east of Vesele and within the Medvezhye area. In response, Russian troops launched counterattacks in the western part of the Kursk region, reclaiming several villages, posing a threat to Ukrainian positions in newly acquired areas. The governor of Kursk ordered the evacuation of residents from some border territories.Additionally, Russian forces pushed forward in the eastern Donetsk region, focusing on areas near Kreminna, Toretsk, Pokrovsk, and Donetsk. Ukraine also carried out a large-scale drone strike on a Russian ammunition depot in the Tver region, deploying over 100 drones. Satellite images revealed significant damage to the facility.On September 19, a Russian airstrike on a nursing home in the Sumy region resulted in at least one death and 14 injuries. In the Zaporizhzhia region, Russian shelling killed an elderly woman and injured two others. A total of 161 strikes were recorded in the region in just one day. Since the start of the war, the estimated combined losses on both sides have reached one million people over the past 2.5 years.During a phone call, U.S. President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed continued support for Ukraine, leading to the U.S. announcing a new military aid package. Germany delivered 22 Leopard 1A5 tanks, 61,000 artillery shells, 5 armored vehicles, and 2 air surveillance radars to Ukraine. Latvia announced a €40 million aid package, including armored vehicles, drones, and soldier equipment kits. Italy plans to send another SAMP/T air defense system to Ukraine.The European Parliament adopted a resolution calling on EU countries to allow Ukraine to use Western weapons for strikes on military targets inside Russia. The International Monetary Fund canceled a planned consultation with Russia following pressure from European governments. Russia expressed dissatisfaction with India, accusing Indian companies of selling ammunition that ends up in Ukraine via European buyers. Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an increase of 180,000 troops, bringing the total military personnel to nearly 2.4 million.The European Union began using income from frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine’s defense industry. Norway extended its support program for Ukraine until 2030, pledging an additional $5.7 billion. The situation continues to evolve on both sides, with active combat ongoing. International support remains a critical factor in Ukraine's efforts throughout the conflict.

News.Az