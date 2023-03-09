Latvian President: Azerbaijan plays a leading role in Non-Aligned Movement

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Azerbaijan plays a leading role in the Non-Aligned Movement. It is a truly good platform with 120 member states, and most of them are members of the UN,” said President of Latvia Egils Levits as he addressed the 10th Global Baku Forum, News.az reports.

“The important role played by Azerbaijan in recent years has actually been reflected in international relations. In fact, Azerbaijan has inspired many players from a political point of view, i.e. in how to maintain peace and solve global issues. Azerbaijan is leading a global debate after the COVID-19 pandemic,” the President noted.

President Egils Levits further added: “Regarding cooperation with Azerbaijan, especially its cooperation with the UN, it is also important for Latvia. Because respect for international law and territorial integrity is a very important issue. In fact, this is an important part of Latvian foreign policy. In general, this is an important part of the overall policy of Azerbaijan. Of course, this also stems from the good relations between our countries.”

News.Az