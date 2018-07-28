Lavrov explains to Armenian FM procedure of CSTO Secretary General’s recall

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in a phone conversation with Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, explained the procedure on Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Yuri Khachaturov’s recall.

According to the procedure, it’s Armenia that should recall its citizen from the post of CSTO Secretary General.

Criminal charges have been brought against Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), and in connection with the criminal case into what had occurred in Armenia’s capital city Yerevan on March 1 and 2, 2008, APA reports citing news.am.

Based on sufficient evidence that was gathered during the ongoing investigation along the lines of the aforesaid case, criminal charges were brought against Khachaturov on Thursday, for breaching—and with prior agreement with other persons—the constitutional order of Armenia informed the Special Investigation Service (SIS).

The investigator has filed a motion with the court to remand Yuri Khachaturov in custody.

Khachaturov served as Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia in the years 2008-2016.

