Lavrov: No consensus in OSCE on investigation of incidents in Karabakh

There is no consensus in OSCE on investigation of the incidents in Nagorno-Karabakh, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a press conference on Tuesday,

Demands to liberate the occupied territories – using peaceful means and subsequently determining Nagorno-Karabakh’s status – have always been on the negotiation table, Lavrov said.

The Russian FM noted that there are a number of documents regarding the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The minister also touched on the clashes that took place on the contact line of Armenian and Azerbaijani troops in April 2016.

He noted that Russia played a decisive role in ending the bloodshed in April 2016.

Lavrov recalled that at the meetings in Vienna and St. Petersburg, the Azerbaijani and Armenian presidents reached an agreement on creating a mechanism for investigating the incidents on the contact line and increasing the number of OSCE observers on the contact line of troops.

“There is no consensus in OSCE on investigation of the incidents on the contact line of troops and increasing the number of OSCE observers. One can ask it from the organization’s members,” Lavrov added.

