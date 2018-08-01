Lavrov-Pompeo meeting complicated by schedule issues
- 01 Aug 2018 13:18
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 132709
- Region
- Share https://news.az/news/lavrov-pompeo-meeting-complicated-by-schedule-issues Copied
A possible meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is being complicated by “difficulties with matching th
The Russian Foreign Ministry said earlier on Wednesday it was trying to set up a meeting between Lavrov and Pompeo in Singapore on the sidelines of an ASEAN meeting this week.
News.Az