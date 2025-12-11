Lawrence, Hutcherson return for new Hunger Games film

+ ↺ − 16 px

Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson will return to the Hunger Games franchise for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, Lionsgate’s upcoming prequel set to hit theaters on Nov. 20, 2026.

The pair, who starred as Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark in the original films, are expected to appear in flash-forward scenes. No additional details about their roles have been released, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Directed by Francis Lawrence, the film adapts Suzanne Collins’ novel of the same name. The cast includes Ralph Fiennes as President Snow, Jesse Plemons, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Kieran Culkin, Elle Fanning, Glenn Close, Mckenna Grace, Maya Hawke, Whitney Peak and Joseph Zada.

Sunrise on the Reaping is set on the morning of the reaping for the 50th Hunger Games, taking place 24 years before the events of the first novel. The franchise’s first five films have grossed more than $3.3 billion worldwide.

Lawrence and Hutcherson last appeared in 2015’s Mockingjay — Part 2, which ended with their characters married with children.

The film follows 2023’s The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. Lionsgate has not commented further.

News.Az