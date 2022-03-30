Leaders of EU, Azerbaijan and Armenia will hold trilateral meeting

President of the Council of the European Union (EU) Charles Michel will hold a trilateral meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, News.az reports citing the website of the EU Council.

The meeting will take place on April 6.

The format of the meeting has not been announced.





News.Az