Lebanon agrees to extend ceasefire with Israel until Feb. 18

Lebanon's caretaker government announced Monday that it has agreed to extend the ceasefire agreement with Israel until Feb. 18 as the initial 60-day truce expired on Sunday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The United States, which brokered the initial truce, said in a statement that "the ceasefire arrangement between Lebanon and Israel will remain in effect until Feb. 18, 2025," citing Israel's failure to withdraw its forces from southern Lebanon before the deadline under the agreement.The statement added that Lebanon, Israel, and the U.S. will soon begin negotiations on the return of Lebanese detainees held in Israeli prisons since Oct. 7, 2023.Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said the decision to extend the ceasefire was made "after consultations with President Joseph Aoun and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri regarding the latest developments in the south, and after reviewing discussions with the U.S. mediator."Meanwhile, Lebanon's Foreign Ministry accused Israel of failing to uphold its commitments, particularly regarding its withdrawal from Lebanese territory.It also condemned "deliberate Israeli attacks on Lebanese civilians who were attempting to return to their occupied villages."On Sunday, 22 people, including a Lebanese soldier, were killed, and 124 others injured by Israeli gunfire as hundreds of Lebanese civilians attempted to enter southern villages still occupied by Israeli forces, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.The Foreign Ministry called on the international sponsors of the ceasefire and other parties to denounce Israel's attacks on civilians and to "pressure Israel to fulfill its obligations under the agreement."The ceasefire agreement, which took effect on Nov. 27, 2024, required Israel to withdraw from Lebanese territory within 60 days and the Lebanese army to take over security along the border and in southern Lebanon.Also on Monday, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz vowed that Israel will continue to strictly enforce the ceasefires with Hamas in the Gaza Strip and Hezbollah in Lebanon, but warned that "anyone who breaks the rules or threatens Israeli forces will bear the full cost."Israel started a multi-front war with Hamas and Hezbollah in October 2023 and reached ceasefires with the two parties in late January this year and November last year, respectively.

