Lebanon names new government after two-year caretaker cabinet

Lebanon's presidency announced on Saturday the formation of a new government, bringing an end to over two years of a caretaker cabinet.

President Joseph Aoun signed three decrees, the presidency said in a post on X, one "accepting the resignation of (caretaker) prime minister Najib Mikati's government", another "appointing Prime Minister Nawaf Salam to form the government", and a final one "to form a government of 24 ministers", News.Az reports citing foreign media.

UN welcomes Lebanon’s government formation The United Nations welcomed the formation of a new government in Lebanon on Saturday, which ended more than two years under a caretaker cabinet. "Today's government formation heralds a new and brighter chapter for Lebanon," the office of the United Nations special coordinator for Lebanon, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, said in a statement.

