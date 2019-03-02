Level of training of Azerbaijani battalion commanders checked

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the combat training plan for 2019 approved by Azerbaijan’s minister of defense, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov, the level of training of batta

In the course of inspections conducted by the Main Directorate of Combat Training and Military Education at Training Centers, the individual qualities of officers, their experience in the conduct of the combined-arms operation, practical skills, as well as their knowledge of the methods of combat use, including the operation of weapons and military equipment used by the battalions.

The servicemen are tested on the knowledge of the governing documents. Shooting, tactical-special and physical training of military personnel, as well as their driving skills of combat vehicles, are also inspected to evaluate the level of theoretical knowledge and practical skills of officers.

News.Az

News.Az