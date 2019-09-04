Leyla Abdullayeva: "Occupied lands of Azerbaijan will return back under the control of Azerbaijan"

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Armenia must realize that currently occupied lands of Azerbaijan will return back under the control of Azerbaijan and joint peaceful coexistence of both communities of the region will be ensured," Leyla Abdullayeva, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of the Republic of Azerbaijan wrote on Twitter, APA reports.

The spokesperson added that there’s no other solution to the conflict and mediators and the world community are well aware of this.

News.Az

