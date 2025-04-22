Leyla Aliyeva meets with Vietnam's vice president

Leyla Aliyeva conveyed the greetings of First Vice-President of Azerbaijan and President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Mehriban Aliyeva, to Vo Thi Anh Xuan, expressing her hope that the meetings and discussions held during the visit would further strengthen bilateral relations, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

During the conversation, both sides praised the reciprocal visits of the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Vietnam, noting their important role in deepening cooperation and political dialogue between the two countries.

The meeting underscored the significance of people-to-people ties, interstate diplomatic relations, and non-governmental cooperation. It was noted that meetings had been held at the Ha Noi College of Commerce and Tourism and a secondary school for visually impaired children, and that projects in education, social development, and environmental protection would continue.

The discussion also focused on enhancing cooperation to boost tourism potential, implementing exchange programs in various fields, and organizing cultural events to further promote the heritage of both nations.