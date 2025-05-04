Leyla and Arzu Aliyeva continue Nakhchivan tour in Ordubad PHOTO

+ ↺ − 16 px

On May 3rd, Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and head and founder of IDEA Public Union, and Arzu Aliyeva, head of Baku Media Center, along with their family members, continued their visit to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, exploring the Ordubad district and surrounding areas, News.Az informs via AZERTAC.

The second day of their tour focused on immersing themselves in the region's heritage, renowned for its ancient history, rich culture, and unique landscapes.

Leyla and Arzu Aliyeva began their day at the Ashabi-Kahf shrine, a site of profound spiritual and symbolic significance for Nakhchivan. They explored "Damjikhana" and other sacred areas within the site, chatted with local pilgrims, and posed for photos.

Next, they traveled to the city of Ordubad, where they visited historical, religious, and cultural landmarks. Their first stop was the Juma Mosque, an iconic symbol of Ordubad. They then visited the "Geysariyya" History and Ethnography Museum, viewing exhibits that showcased Ordubad's history, cultural heritage, and traditions of craftsmanship.

The tour continued with a visit to cultural monuments on Sersheher Street, including the historically significant Sersheher Mosque.

Later, at the organic market in Sersheher Square, they were presented with a variety of Ordubad's distinctive local products: national sweets, jams, dried fruits, plant extracts, medicinal herbs, honey, and other bee products. The famous Ordubad scrambled eggs and the region’s renowned lemons were also featured. The ancient plane tree in the square, a centuries-old landmark, was highlighted as a symbol of the enduring connection between nature and history in Ordubad. During their walk, they enjoyed meeting and photographing with local residents.

Finally, Leyla and Arzu Aliyeva visited the Akbarov family in the village of Vanand, Ordubad district. They toured the family's small lemon-growing farm, learning firsthand about the cultivation of the prized Ordubad lemon, nurtured with dedicated care.

