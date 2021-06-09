Liberation of Azerbaijani territories opens unique opportunities for developing fully integrated region – envoy

+ ↺ − 16 px

The liberation of Azerbaijani territories opens unique opportunities for developing a fully integrated region, Azerbaijan’s ambassador to the US Elin Suleymanov said addressing the 5th Trans-Caspian Forum.

“The most fundamental change that happened in 2020 was the liberation of Azerbaijani territories since it opens unique opportunities for developing fully integrated region and involving Armenia and other countries in communication and transportation projects and finally breaking this stalemate that has been there for almost 30 years. This opportunity should not be missed. I encourage and urge my American colleagues to look at this as an opportunity and focus on the future which is promising not only for Azerbaijan and Armenia but the entire region,” he said.

He called on the U.S. to support comprehensive regional integration in the post-conflict environment and expressed his hope that his American colleagues will see that as an opportunity for moving forward for opening the communications and finally, turning the region into a region of peace and longstanding prosperity.

