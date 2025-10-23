Lionel Messi extends Inter Miami contract

+ ↺ − 16 px

Lionel Messi is staying in Major League Soccer and in Miami for the long run.

MLS confirmed on Thursday that the Argentine superstar has agreed to a contract extension with Inter Miami, keeping him at the club through the end of the 2028 season, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“Official: Leo Messi will continue to be an MLS player with Inter Miami,” the league’s Spanish-language account announced on X.

Inter Miami also shared a video of Messi signing his new deal while seated at a table inside the club’s new stadium, still under construction, accompanied by the simple caption: “He’s Home.”

Sources told AFP that the new contract extends Messi’s stay well beyond the 2026 World Cup, which will be hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The agreement had long been expected after reports last month suggested both sides had reached an understanding in principle. Messi’s previous deal was set to expire at the end of the 2025 MLS season, but this new extension ensures the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner will remain in American soccer until at least the age of 41.

Messi joined Inter Miami in 2023 following a challenging spell at Paris Saint-Germain. His illustrious career was defined at Barcelona, where he played from 2004 to 2021, winning ten La Liga titles and lifting the UEFA Champions League trophy on four occasions.

On the international stage, Messi led Argentina to World Cup glory in 2022 after guiding his nation to Copa America victories in 2021 and again in 2024. He has scored 114 international goals and could feature in his sixth World Cup, which would set a new record that only his long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo might match.

Since arriving in the United States, Messi has transformed Inter Miami and Major League Soccer. He was named MLS Most Valuable Player in 2024 and became the fastest player to reach 40 goals in league history. This season, he guided Inter Miami back into the playoffs after finishing third in the Eastern Conference, ending the regular campaign with a stunning hat-trick in a 5-2 win over Nashville SC. His 29 goals in 28 matches earned him the MLS Golden Boot award.

Messi’s decision to extend his contract through 2028 cements his place as the face of Inter Miami and one of the most influential figures in MLS history. It also guarantees that fans around the world will continue to see one of football’s greatest icons competing on American soil for years to come.

News.Az