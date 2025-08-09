Lions-Falcons preseason game ends early after Morice Norris injury

+ ↺ − 16 px

The preseason game between the Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons was suspended Friday night after Lions safety Morice Norris was taken off the field in an ambulance following a head injury.

Norris, 24, was hurt early in the fourth quarter while tackling Falcons rookie Nathan Carter. His head snapped back on impact, and he remained down as medical staff attended to him for about 20 minutes. He was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital in stable condition, with movement in all extremities, the Lions said. He will stay overnight for observation, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

Players from both teams joined hands in prayer before play briefly resumed. With 6:31 remaining and Detroit leading 17-10, officials halted the game “per New York” after coaches Dan Campbell and Raheem Morris agreed it was best not to continue.

“It just didn’t feel right to finish,” Campbell said, adding that Norris’s mother was with him at the hospital. Players from both sidelines said the decision was easy, describing the moment as a reminder that “life is bigger than football.”

Norris joined the Lions as an undrafted free agent from Fresno State in 2024 and appeared in two games last season.

